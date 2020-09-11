Francis "Buzzy" Wyatt

Francis "Buzzy" Wyatt

Francis "Buzzy" Wyatt passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Christopher Kent Funeral Home, 6506 Haverford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19151. Interment: Fernwood Cemetery. The service will be on YouTube at 11:00 a.m. at Kent Funeral Home.

