Frances McBride died on June 16, 2022. She is survived by her loving family and friends. Service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, St Matthews AME Church, 215 N. 57th Street. Viewing: 9-11AM - Service 11AM. Interment: Rolling Green Memorial Park.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will hold its fifth public hearing June 23, focused on former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to help undo the 2020 presidential election.
