Frances Lorraine Carter Wilson
On August 17, 2020, God in his almighty powers sent his angels on a spiritual mission to bring home for “eternal rest” our beloved Frances Lorraine Carter Wilson, fondly known as “Sis.” She answered the Master’s call. She was born on March 19, 1932, to the late Lottie M. Sedgwick and Floyd A. Carter, in Tabb, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Walker; brother, John Carter; and sister, Evelyn Dillard. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Bernice Fields (Matthew) and Deloris Dammons; 5 nieces and 4 nephews; special friends, J.C. Wise, Linda Jarmon, Katie Brookes, and Deborah Huggins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.whitingsfuneralhome.com for the full obituary. A Facebook Live-stream service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at whitingsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.