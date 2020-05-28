Florence D. Palmer died on Friday, May 15, 2020. Funeral will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Viewing: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Interment: Merion Memorial Park, Bala Cynwyd, PA.
