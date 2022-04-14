Flora Alice Luke died on April 9, 2022. She is survived by loving family & friends. Viewing Monday, April 18, 2022, 9-10:30 a.m. with services beginning a half hour later at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 5001-21 Spruce Street. Interment is private.
