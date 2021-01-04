Flemuel Brown, Jr., who was the longtime owner and director of Flemuel Brown, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. in West Philadelphia, died on December 24, 2020 following a long-term illness. Brown was 93.
In a career spanning 63 years, Brown became synonymous with professionalism and perfection through the legacy of his funeral home. His impressive career began at the age of 22 when he distinguished himself as the youngest licensed funeral director in Philadelphia after graduating the H.E. Dolan College of Embalming.
“Pop-Pop’s legacy has set a gold standard for what it means to carry his name, and his hard work has put those who have come after him on a trajectory to achieve as much as he has and even more,” said Flemuel “Max” Brown IV in remembrance of his grandfather in a statement.
Flemuel Brown, Jr. was born November 18, 1927 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Brown was born to Mr. Flemuel Brown, Sr. and Johnnie Ruth Reid Brown. The Brown family soon after migrated to Philadelphia where Brown graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1945.
After graduation, Brown was influenced by his uncle, funeral director Bozeman Reid of Norristown, Pennsylvania, to begin his studies to become a funeral director. Brown enrolled in the H.E. Dolan College of Embalming. After enduring a rigorous curriculum and internship, at the age of 22, he distinguished himself as the youngest licensed funeral director in Philadelphia.
In 1951, Brown wed Mary Rebecca Walker. They were happily married for 60 years until her death in 2012. In 1957, they moved to West Philadelphia and established the Flemuel Brown, Jr. Funeral Home. At the dedication of the funeral home, he shared this vision statement:
“We of this establishment will regard each family as though it were the only one we will ever care for and base our entire business upon sincerity, sympathetic understanding, honesty, and professionalism.”
He soon became an accomplished businessman, known for his professionalism and perfection. This legacy was continued by his children, who are licensed funeral directors. Brown remained a licensed funeral director until his passing, still providing oversight and direction to his staff.
In addition to his entrepreneurial leadership, Brown worked for the federal government as a Procurement Officer for the Department of Defense and maintained a demanding bi-vocational career for more than 30 years.
Brown is survived by three children, Flemuel Brown III, Donna Brown Ginyard (Phillip), and Edward W. Brown; four grandchildren, Flemuel Maximillian Brown IV, Lleontyne Tsunami Brown, Julian Edward Brown, and Savannah Rae Brown.
