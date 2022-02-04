Felix F. Poyser, a bishop, died on Jan. 27, 2022. He was 93.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1928.
Before coming to Philadelphia, Poyser served as a pastor and district overseer in the United Kingdom for 18 years. He was one of the early pioneers of the Church of God in that region, where he and his contemporaries knocked on doors to gather people for worship.
Under his leadership, the 53rd Street (Poyser Way) New Testament Church of God, which started with seven members in 1974 at a storefront on 58th Street, now has over 400 regular attendees at what once was a former factory in Southwest Philadelphia.
Poyser served as the district overseer for the Philadelphia Westside District of Churches and was also a member of the Pennsylvania State Prayer Team. His life modeled the words of one of his favorite songs: “If I can help somebody as I pass along, my living shall not be in vain.”
He has been recognized by diplomatic and government officials, as well as the National Association of Caribbean Organizations, for his efforts to bring together people of various cultures, ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds.
He is survived by: his wife, Lilith Poyser; children, Stephen Poyser (Jenevie), Jayne (Garry) and James Poyser (Toni); grandchildren, Stephen Poyser Jr. (Naomi), Dionne Poyser and Jadyn Poyser; and great grandchildren, Levi, Jordan and Caleb Poyser.
Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, at Poyser Way New Testament Church of God, 935 South 53rd Street.
The viewing will be held from 12 to 6:30 p.m. Service is at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.