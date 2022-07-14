Fannie L. Harrod died on June 27, 2022. She is survived by loving family and friends. Services are scheduled on Tuesday July 19, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 5732 Race Street. Viewing: 9:00-11:00 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment, Mt. Lawn Cemetery.
