Evelyn Graves, a reverend who created drama, education and humanitarian programs, died on Jan. 30, 2022. She was 87.
She was born on July 11, 1934, in Marion, South Carolina, to the late Jethro and Alice Williams. She was the last surviving child of her 10 siblings.
She helped lift up Philadelphia and Pennsylvania through teaching and preaching the word of God and being a community activist and developer.
She accepted the Lord as her personal savior at an early age and faithfully attended church and Christian activities, from revivals to conventions.
She married John Wesley Graves in 1952. From this union came six children, raised on Divinity Street.
In her early days, the family attended Calvary Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church, and Miracle Temple under the leadership of the Rev. R.W. Shambach.
Graves was employed by Mercy Douglass Hospital in the communications and medical records departments until the doors closed in 1973.
She then opened her home 24 hours a day to help local youth and adults culturally and spiritually. She provided bus trips to broaden the horizons of participants. She used her artistic abilities to help convince gang members in the 1960s and '70s to stop gang wars. She worked with people who had drug or alcohol addictions. She also worked to reduce blight in Southwest Philadelphia.
In 1971, Graves established Evelyn Graves Drama Productions. The drama group and award-winning choir performed at churches, recreation centers, universities, cathedrals and festivals in Philadelphia, 35 states and eight countries, including at the Philadelphia Academy of Music and the State Capitol in Harrisburg.
She also created 37 other non-profit programs, including Evelyn Graves Ministries Church, a day care center, a Christian academy and a summer day camp in Philadelphia and Yeadon and the House of Prayer in Marion, South Carolina. The non-profits provide spiritual enrichment, cultural arts, education, mentoring, childcare and employment opportunities, and have engaged half a million underserved families.
Graves offered weekly leadership events promoting healthy lifestyles, violence prevention training, performing arts workshops and training, and nine months of accelerated Christian education. She opened the academy for preschool through 12th grade in 1981.
She wrote 17 dramatic multidiscipline theater pieces, some including musical works of George Gershwin and poetry by Langston Hughes. The Trinity Broadcast Network featured one of her company’s original productions of "Behold the Man" (the story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ) to a television audience of 3 million homes. Graves was also quick to support creative emerging artists.
She studied at Grambling State University, Jameson Bible Institute and United Theological Seminary, where she received doctorates in philosophy and divinity. She also earned certifications from the Christian Businessmen's Association and the Hampton University Ministers Conference.
She received over 200 humanitarian awards and citations. She was honored by state and local officials including State Sen. Anthony H. Williams and State Reps. Joanne McClinton and Louise Williams Bishop. With the support of Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, a portion of Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia was named as Dr. Evelyn Graves Way in 2016.
“People like Dr. Evelyn Graves save communities," Blackwell told the Tribune at the street-naming ceremony. “She wanted to save children and help their parents. This neighborhood, this community has been changed because of her dedication.”
Graves received a Shirley Chisholm award, a Mary McLeod Bethune award, the NAACP Legend Award and the International Ambassador Award. She also received recognition from the National Association of Clergy Women, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and WURD Radio.
Generations of food-insecure families received food, housing, education and employment from Evelyn Graves Ministries Church and Evelyn Graves Drama Productions.
Evelyn Graves Ministries Church and Evelyn Graves Drama Productions will continue Graves' work, with active projects at 55th Street and Chester Avenue and at 1115 Whitby Ave. in Yeadon. Her dream of building a multi-mixed housing complex and a cultural wellness center at 51st Street and Woodland Avenue will continue.
Her husband preceded her in death in 2008.
She is survived by: her children, Melinda Story, Cassandra Graves, R. Jean Jones, Renee Nance, John Graves and Derrick Graves, and caretaker Shirley Mae Tyson.
Services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Evelyn Graves Ministries Church, 1115 Whitby Ave., Yeadon. A viewing will be on Monday, Feb. 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Church of Christian Compassion, 6121 Cedar Ave., and a homegoing service will follow at 10 a.m.
