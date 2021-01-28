Evelyn Gaskin Stephens, who taught for 30 years as a reading aide specialist at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, died on January 18, 2021. Stephens was 91. She taught the neighborhood children how to read.
Stephens was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System. She continued her education attending Community College of Philadelphia and (PASCEP) - Pan African Studies Community Education Program at Temple University.
Stephens joined Second Baptist Church of Nicetown in April 1962. She sang in the Sound of Second Adult Choir, directed and played the piano for the Rosettes Children's Choir, Sunday School and Church. Her children and grandchildren were involved in the church as ushers, church musicians and choir members.
She taught the harmonica and piano lessons. She sang in the Community Church Choir that was held at Nazarene Baptist Church and Triumph Baptist Church. She played the piano at Tioga Presbyterian Church and would walk to Bible Study at 20th and Erie Avenue to "From the Heart Church Ministries."
Stephens and Sis. Lola Logan would take children ice skating, roller skating and bus excursions to amusement parks. Stephens had activities to raise funds for the church youth department that provided youth with scholarships.
She helped the neighborhood children with their homework and allowed them to use encyclopedias for research so they complete their homework assignments. During the summer months, Stephens would teach the neighborhood children and prepare for school by teaching reading and math skills.
She was a block captain for nearly 40 years. She would have summer block parties and block parties for graduating students, street cleaning and conducted the free breakfast and lunch programs.
Stephens is the daughter of the late Alfonso Gaskin and Evangelist Clairnell (Moma) Gaskin. She was one of ten children. Stephens had six children of her own.
She leaves a legacy to be cherished by her children: Raymond William Gaskin, Vivian Gaskin-Anderson (Mack), Zachary Perry Stephens (Joy) Marilyn (Princess) Yvonne Stephens, Marian (Duchess) Yvette Stephens-Mahan (Aaron) and Dominique Franchot Stephens, two brothers Elijah Gaskin (Jerlene) Zeffro Gaskin (Carla) one sister, Annie (Jeannie) Clinkscale.
Preceded her in death was William Gaskin, Vivian Gaskin, Naomi (Cocoa) Gaskin, Marie Norris, Almetta Brewton and Ruthie Gaskin who have all found their homes in Glory. She leaves 25 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren (Nicholas preceded her in death) her special niece Clair Gaskin and her special friend and neighbor, Sandy Westray and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, friends and her Second Baptist Church family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.