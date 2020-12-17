Evelyn B. Page died on Fri., Dec. 11, 2020. She leaves a legacy of love and cherished memories to: her devoted husband, William H. Page; four sons: William; Garrett (Trish); Glenn (Lynn); and Brian (Barbara); one daughter, Carolyn (Ronald); twelve grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A private family service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22nd. Int.: Whitemarsh Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Evelyn’s name to the Salem Baptist Church Scholarship Ministry, 2741 Woodland Rd., Abington, PA 19001. Arr. Bruce R. Hawkins FH, 6828 Old York Rd.
