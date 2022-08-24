Eva Nicholson Franklin, a caregiver and service worker, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, with family by her side. She was 96.
She was the oldest daughter of the late James Nicholson and Mary Daniels Nicholson and was born on Sept. 2, 1925, in Littleton in Halifax County, North Carolina. She had five siblings: Tensley, Robena, Mildred, Reata and Nellie.
Franklin was educated in the public schools of Littleton and enjoyed the southern farm life with her siblings. Upon the death of her parents, she was sent to Philadelphia as a teenager to help raise her younger cousins in the Solomon family.
She married Stanley B. Franklin Sr. in 1945. From this union came three children: Shirley, Sharon and Stanley Jr.
Franklin held many jobs, including beauty salon assistant, domestic employee, food service worker at Horn & Hardart’s, and cashier clerk at Sigler’s Travel. After attending night school for many years, she received her high school diploma from the GED program of the Philadelphia School District.
Later in life, she was a dedicated caregiver for her three great-grandchildren, residing in Jersey City, New Jersey, for 19 years. She was active in the Jersey City community, calling Mercer Street her "first home" and Thompson Street her "second home." Her wisdom, support and potato salad nourished family and friends at both homes.
She was the epitome of health. As an avid walker, she sometimes skipped SEPTA to walk between Center City and her West Philadelphia home. She delved into herbs and supplements as part of the "natural way" before it became fashionable. As a senior, she became a devotee of chair yoga, water aerobics and other fitness activities in Philadelphia, Jersey City and Naples, Florida.
Franklin traveled with her children to Morocco, Ghana, Greece, Bali, Jamaica, St. Croix, St. Thomas, and much of the United States, including Hawaii. Whenever invited by her children, she would respond with the words "Have bags, will travel." That included her annual winter trip to Naples, where she was affectionately called "Sweet Eva." She enjoyed many activities, such as going to the beach to collect shells, fishing, attending the theater, and being involved in the annual MLK parade as a grand marshal.
"She was a devoted mother, a wonderful homemaker, and had a strong work ethic," her family said in a tribute. "Eva never stopped. Instead, she evolved as a model of health in mind, body, and spirit who graced her family and everyone she encountered."
She is survived by her children, Shirley Franklin Archie (Robert), Sharon P. Franklin and Stanley B. Franklin Jr. (Kay); grandchildren, Keita Archie Young (Peter), Kweli Archie, Kai T. Franklin (Dana) and Heidi Franklin Wallace (Brian); great-grandchildren, Bakari Porter, Peter "PJ" Young III, Robert "Robby" Young, Kaci Young and Kai "KJ" Franklin Jr.; sisters, Reata Manning, Mildred Lynch and Nellie Clanton; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, at Triumph Baptist Church, 1648 West Hunting Park Ave.
