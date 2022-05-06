Eva Gladora Benton, a cosmetologist, died on Monday, April 25. She was 71.
She was born on April 17, 1951, in Southampton County, Virginia, to the late George and Louise Benton. She was affectionately known as "Sug," and was the third of six children and the oldest daughter.
In 1962, Benton moved to Philadelphia with her parents and siblings. She continued her education in the Philadelphia School District, attending Morton McMicheal and Wilfred Academy. At Wilfred Academy, she learned a trade in cosmetology.
As a cosmetologist, she helped beautify countless people in her community as well as family members in everyday life, on special occasions, proms and graduations. She volunteered at Morton McMicheal when her oldest daughter started kindergarten and later obtained a full-time position there. She received multiple awards throughout her career there for her contributions, work ethic and dedication.
She would sometimes say, "Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home." She became the family matriarch with the passing of her mother. She was fashionable and loved getting dressed. She loved to collect phonograph records and listen to and dance to some of her favorite artists. She was a gourmet cook who shared her recipes with her sisters and friends.
"Her family and friends enjoyed her creative energy, mischievous sense of humor, and her sparkling smile," her family said in a tribute. "Eva was a loving, kind and generous woman who was always willing to help others in need."
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Diane Benton, Jesse James Benton and Vernon Lee Benton; and her son, Shelly Benton.
She is survived by her children, Angela Benton, Chanel Walker-Spencer, Perri McMiller and Chaz Walker; son-in-law, Aaron Spencer; daughter-in-law, Mariah Walker; siblings, R. Benton (Skin), Julia Benton and George Benton Jr.; grandchildren, Shelly Benton Jr., Cherish Benton, Shanel Benton, Joshua Benton, Jamie Benton, Emani Walker, Carter Walker, Chasity Walker and Chase Walker; great-grandchild Khair Benton-Green; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Saturday, April 30, at Terry Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.