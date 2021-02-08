Eunice Maddox Hunt, age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 22, 1925 to the late Robert Lee Maddox and the late Eugenia Farley. She moved to Philadelphia in 1950 and was joined in holy matrimony to Eugene Virgil Hunt, Sr., on January 29, 1947. From this union they had seven children, Eugene Virgil Hunt, Jr., (Pearl Walls), Vicki Lynne Hunt, Stephen Vincent Hunt (Vanessa Campbell), Anthony Vann Hunt (Sherri Patterson), Roxanne Violet Hunt, David Vernon Hunt (Stephanie Kemp), and Vernessa Louise Hunt-Hassan (Abdul Halim Hassan). She received training from Leon Sullivan’s OIC power sewing program in 1967. While raising her seven children, she worked long hours throughout the day and well into the evenings doing domestic work while also attending night school for many years in the evenings. She received her high school diploma from Benjamin Franklin High School in June, 1976. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Temple University, at the age of 64, in May, 1990. She also self-published a book “Sharing God’s Blessings, An Oral History of a Family” and was in the process of writing her second book “Bits and Pieces, A Journey through Philadelphia.” Eunice was widely known throughout Philadelphia for her many community services: Den Mother to the Boy Scouts of America, serving at the voting poles on election day, mentoring several youths through Temple University’s Intergenerational Program, and taking youth to sporting events, bus excursions, and restaurants to broaden their horizons. One could often see her delivering food and prayers to those in need and to the sick and shut in. She also opened her home to those in recovery suffering from substance abuse. Eunice was a sweet and loving soul who always had a tender word and a smile on her face. She was a strong, independent woman who preferred giving as opposed to receiving. People would see her pulling her oversized shopping cart to the supermarket six blocks away in all types of weather yet refusing a ride from anyone offering. She would often be seen by her neighbors sweeping and cleaning the entire block and she would be seen on public transportation handling her business all over Philadelphia. She received numerous awards (i.e., Award of Honor for Distinguished Citizenship and Service to the North Philadelphia Community from Temple University, Philadelphia Fire Department, Certificate of Supervisory Training, Power Sewing Certificate from OIC, and a Certificate from the Department of Aging in Non-Violent Crisis Intervention, among several others). She also received a Certificate of Appreciation from Mayor Jim Kenney, a citation letter from Congressman Dwight Evans, and she was proud of the birthday card that she received for her 90th birthday from former-president Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama. She was a long-time member of Mt. Airy COGIC under the leadership of Bishop Ernest Morris and Bishop J. Louis Felton where she served on several committees. In addition to being survived by her seven children, she has 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. She will be deeply missed and remembered by family, friends, neighbors, and all who were blessed to share in the journey of her life. Homegoing Services Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Public viewing 9-11AM (Due to Covid-19, No Lingering). Family Private Service 11AM at Ervina White Beauford Funeral Services, PC, 2134 Stenton Avenue. Online viewing 10:45 am with service to follow using the ZOOM App/Meeting ID: 870-8291-2650. Internment: Forest Hills Cemetery.
