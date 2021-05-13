Eugene Thamon Simpson, who was a legendary musician, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home in Sicklerville, New Jersey. Simpson was 89.
Simpson was a conductor, arranger, vocalist and pianist during his music career. In addition, he was professor emeritus of Voice and Choral Literature at Rowan University of New Jersey. His accomplishments include recordings with famous musicians such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Little Richard and others.
He was a gifted and noted musical prodigy as a child growing up in Bladenboro, North Carolina. Simpson’s education in music started at Howard University, where he was recognized as the Most Distinguished Student in Applied Music. Upon graduation, he auditioned and was accepted at the Yale School of Music where he earned a second bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Piano Performance. He later completed his doctoral studies at Columbia University.
A number of highlights of Simpson’s career took place at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). In 1975, he joined Glassboro State College as chair of the Department of Music. Early in his tenure he supervised the purchase and installation of the new Wicks pipe organ, and its dedication by Virgil Fox.
After five years as chairman, Simpson turned his talents to teaching voice and working with choirs and individual students. He developed a small madrigal group of a dozen or more singers into the Glassboro State College Chamber Choir. The Chamber Choir went on to perform at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London; Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris; St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome; Piaristenkirche in Vienna; Church of Las Calatravas in Madrid; as well as in Salzburg, St. Petersburg and Moscow. Additionally, they headlined The Carnegie Hall Festival of Spirituals; The Black History Concert Series; and the Music and the Spoken Word Telecast at the Mormon Tabernacle.
Simpson’s individual students won more than 100 top prizes in major vocal competitions including the Metropolitan Opera Auditions, the NATS Artist Awards, the Leontyne Price Vocal Showcase, Metropolitan Opera Study Grants, Opera Index, Marian Anderson Auditions, and have sung in leading venues around the world including the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, Opera Philadelphia, Lyric Opera, San Francisco Opera and Los Angeles Opera.
Simpson retired from Rowan University in 2000 and turned to new projects. He was executor for the estate of American composer Hall Johnson, and curator for the Hall Johnson Collection for 31 years. In 2013, he found a permanent home for the collection’s archival material in the National Museum of African American History and Culture. For Johnson’s personal books and recordings, Simpson founded and endowed a collection at the University of Georgia in Athens. In 2014, Simpson edited 19 Hall Johnson Concert Spirituals for digital publication by Hal Leonard, and founded the National Association of Teachers of Singing Biennial Hall Johnson Spirituals Competition, endowing the first place prize from 2016 to 2036.
Simpson is mourned by his son, Eugene Tyra (Monica Harold) of Vineland, New Jersey; daughter, Adrienne Adele of Philadelphia; their mother, Ingres; and his grandchildren Myra, Callie, and Tyra Jr. His legacy is celebrated by his beloved cousins, as well as a host of international colleagues, friends and the many students and vocalists he taught, mentored and inspired.
In recognition of Simpson’s lifelong commitment to musical excellence, and in support of The Philadelphia Orchestra’s ongoing efforts to make classical music accessible to all people, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to The Philadelphia Orchestra, One South Broad St., 14th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Socially-distanced viewing and funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, starting at 9 a.m., at Pitman United Methodist Church, 758 N. Broadway, Pitman, New Jersey. Interment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland, on Monday, May 17 at 1 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.