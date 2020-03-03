Esther Dingle Dove, a retired educator and church stalwart, died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home. She was 91.
She was born on June 12, 1928, in Manning, South Carolina, to Charley F. Dingle and Julia A. McFadden Dingle. Her father died in 1931 when she was 3 years old. Her mother later married Preston Lemon.
She was christened at Pine Grove AME Church. As a teenager, she became a member of St. James AME Church. She attended Santee Rosenwald School and graduated with honors from Scott’s Branch High School in 1948. She matriculated at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. Throughout her life, her sister Rhoda Dingle was her best friend. The two were inseparable.
She met Samuel C. Dove Sr. in 1949 while attending Allen University. They were married on June 4, 1950, and five children were born to their union. They followed the Great Migration north from South Carolina to Washington, D.C., and finally settled in Philadelphia. They first resided in the Strawberry Mansion section of North Philadelphia and then in Mt. Airy. Her husband passed 10 days after their 19th wedding anniversary .
Dove joined Morris Brown AME Church in North Philadelphia where she served faithfully for many years. She transferred her membership to New Bethel AME Church of Germantown when her family moved to Mt. Airy and served there for more than 50 years. She was one of the founders of the Federal Credit Union, where she served as treasurer and then president. She was a member of the Lay Organization and the Sarah Tanner Missionary Society. She was active in the Young People’s Department while her children were growing up. She often visited the sick and shut-in and was an organizer for Women’s Day and Unity Day at New Bethel.
Dove loved education and was determined to finish college. She attended night school while working full time, graduating from Temple University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1972 at the age of 44. She later received her master’s degree in counseling at Antioch University. She taught elementary school in the School District of Philadelphia and retired at the age of 62.
Dove was a people person, known for her effervescent personality, her family said. She was also a task master and strict disciplinarian with her children and her students.
Dove loved arts and culture. She took her children to the symphony, the opera, museums, plays and a plethora of African-American historical and cultural offerings, chief among them The Alvin Ailey American Dance, where her nephew, Ulysses G. Dove Jr., was a principal dancer and choreographer.
Dove loved to read and passed that love on to her children. She loved flowers and entertaining family and friends in her home. Sewing and making quilts were among her hobbies.
Traveling was also a huge part of Dove’s life. She took many road trips with her husband and family. She traveled across the U.S. and around the world to Israel, Egypt, Senegal, Ghana, South Africa, Germany, France, Canada and many ports in the Caribbean islands.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, husband and brothers, Elliot Dingle, Enoch Dingle, Charles E. Dingle and Jesse J. Dingle.
In addition to her sister, she is survived by: her children, Samuel C. Dove Jr., Alonzo I. Dove, Pheralyn C. Dove, Esther L. Dove and Stephanie O. Dove; grandchildren, Darius M. Dove, Shenneth Dove-Morse and Deremy M. Dove; great-granddaughter, Skylar B. Dove; brothers-in-law, Cecil R. Dove and Lewis T. Dove; sisters-in-law, Blondell D. Galloway, Thelma Dingle, Barbara Dove, Lillian Dove and Martha Dove; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held March 7 at New Bethel AME Church, 6153 Germantown Ave. Viewing is at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
She will be buried on March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.