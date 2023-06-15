Essie Lee Pullings Clark, 87, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, in her Florida home.
She was born Nov. 19, 1935, to the late James Pullings and Aldonia Swain Pullings in Blitchton, Florida.
Clark received her formal education at Pine Grove School and was a 1955 graduate of Howard High School in Ocala, Florida.
She loved the Lord and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Morriston, Florida.
She married Robert Leroy Clark on June 12, 1955, at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church. They had nine children. The couple relocated to Philadelphia where she became a member of Mount Ephraim Baptist Church, near their home in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.
Clark joined the workforce for a brief time until deciding to focus on raising her children. Her Mount Ephraim Baptist Church family fondly remembered her bringing her children to church lined up like ducks in a row.
The couple returned to Florida in 1987, and she renewed her membership at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she was an usher, president of the Missionary Society and chairperson of the lunchroom committee.
Her daughter Jocelyn Clark recalled that giving to others and denying herself was something that her mother did often.
She attended Sunday School and often shared Ephesians 6:1-3, which speaks to honoring your mother and father so that you may enjoy a long life.
While Clark was fondly called by her loved ones Mom, Mommy, Grandma, Gigi, Auntie, Aunt Essie, Ms. Essie, and Mrs. Clark, she was also known by many as the “cake lady.”
The joys in her life were loving her family, raising her children, baking cakes, traveling, gardening and being a mother to all. She loved helping people and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her family said Clark made the world a beautiful place with her kindness.
“She strongly believed in treating others the way you want to be treated and staying connected to God and the family,” her daughters said.
Clark was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Alfreda Patricia Clark; son, Harrison Brian Clark; siblings, May Pullings, Virge Pullings, Bill Pullings, Elijah Pullings, Curtis Pullings, Leon Pullings and retired Sgt. Donald Pullings.
She leaves behind four daughters, Omega Clark, Jocelyn Clark, Charmiene Clark (Milton) Carden, Castella Clark (James) Farmer; three sons, retired Sgt. 1st Class Totiro (Mercy) Clark, Robert L. Clark and Sgt. Darnell L. (Angela) Clark; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn P. Johnson; and three brothers, Virgil Pullings, Chester (Mattie) Pullings and retired Maj. Jake (Ilene) Pullings; and other family members and friends.
Services were held Saturday, June 10, at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Morriston, Florida. Interment is at Pine Grove Community Cemetery in Blitchton, Florida.
