Eslia Christina Chamberlain, a devoted mother, died on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. She was 99.
She was born on May 30, 1923, in Sharptown, Maryland (formerly known as San Domingo, Maryland) to the late Edward Brumble and Cornelia Quinton.
She was a faithful member of Haven Methodist Church in Philadelphia for the majority of her adult life.
She received her formal education in Maryland until she relocated to Philadelphia to provide health care to her ailing mother. She then entered the Philadelphia public school system, where she attended William Penn High School for Girls.
During a summer vacation, she met and married Kenneth Chamberlain. From this union, seven children were born. Chamberlain never worked outside of the home, but she earned a Ph.D. in domestic engineering, her family said in a tribute.
Without any medical knowledge or experience, she learned to properly administer dialysis treatments to her oldest son, earning the title "Supermom."
"The joy of her life was nurturing not only her seven children but also her grandchildren and others,'' her family said.
Her hobbies included reading, working on crossword and word puzzles, and Sudoku. She also enjoyed ME TV and Ted Turner Classic Movies. While cooking wasn’t her hobby, she loved making stewed chicken and dumplings and her often-requested cornbread dressing around the holidays.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her sons, Kenneth Chamberlain Jr. and Ernest Wilson Chamberlain.
She is survived by five children, Joyce Ann Watson, Gerald Chamberlain (Carol), Phyliss Elizabeth White (Abdul), Lee Chamberlain and Barry Chamberlain (Deedra); seven grandchildren, Christopher Tyrell Watson, Cherie Denise Watson, Dara F. Chamberlain, Bobby Chamberlain, Nicole Opher, Kyle Chamberlain and Barry Chamberlain II; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, Derrick, Lailani Kristine and Lennix Xavier Rice; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 15, at Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Chelten Hills Cemetery, 1701 Washington Lane.
Yarborough and Rocke Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
