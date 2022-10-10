Ernie Bennett, a school building engineer and community activist, died on Sunday, Sept. 18, from bacterial infection complications. He was 66.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1956, to the late James Wendell Bennett Sr. and Ophalie Bennett.
He became a mentor in the Neighborhood Youth Corps and received his GED through Temple University, passing all segments the first time.
Bennett’s chosen religion was Islam, but he was exposed to many religions, which taught him how to appreciate and respect everyone’s differences. He encouraged children to study different religions and to choose what was right for them.
He spent 36 years as a building engineer for many schools in the School District of Philadelphia, including Widener Memorial, the district’s school for children with disabilities. He also worked at All Aluminum Products and was in charge of laundry and housekeeping at Tucker House.
He met Jeanie in 1979. They were married in a ceremony presided over by his late father in 1981. The couple raised their children in a household where neighbors often compared them to the “Huxtables” or “Brady Bunch.” It wasn’t unusual for the Bennett household of seven to swell to 10. His gentle way of nurturing and caring for his children led the way for his children to become the same way for their children.
His daughter, Khalifah Bennett, told the Tribune how much she and her siblings will miss his stern lectures.
“He had a natural way with words,” she said. “My dad’s way of disciplining us was with lectures. If you did something wrong, he would sit you at the dinner table, and it didn’t matter what time of day it was. We will miss those lectures the most.
“My dad would ask us, ‘What did you learn from this?’ said his son, Charles Dickens. “I would literally have to write out an apology and deliver it.”
Bennett dedicated his life to being a community activist. With organizations such as Jam Brothers and Sisters, Panati Basketball Association, 21st Street Community Development Corporation, and Men United Against Violence Network, he found ways to give back to the community.
His commitment to labor rights led him to get involved in SEIU 32BJ District 1201, first as a shop steward and then as vice president and district leader of the 32BJ executive board from 2015 until his retirement this year.
“Ernie did not live his life for acknowledgement or accolades,” his family said in a tribute. “Still, whenever he received one he cherished it. He kept every card, letter and award he ever received.”
In addition to his son and daughter, he is survived by his wife, Eugenia Bennett; children, Brandon Graham (Marcele), Ernie Williams (Tasheeva) and Nadiyah Gause (Raymond); siblings, Doriene Tyler, Jacqueline Hughes (Donald), Sylvia Bennett, Francis Kent and Martha Dickens; grandchildren, Charles Dickens Jr., Marcele Bassett Jr., Brandi Graham, Jabreel Dickens, Justin Gause, Jade Dickens, Rayyah Gause, Kairat Odeny, Braylon Williams and Eugenia Odeny; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Sept. 21 at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Services, Inc.
