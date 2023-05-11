Ernestine Sanders, a former nurse, died May 4 at the age of 86. Sanders was born in Newport News, Va., on Feb. 5, 1937 to Ada (Lassiter) and Peter Green.
She received her early education in the Newport News (Va.) School District. After high school, Sanders met and married her husband, Edd, and had one daughter, Sharon. The family moved to Philadelphia in 1958.
Upon arriving in Philadelphia, Sanders worked as a nursing aide. Seeing this was a perfect fit, she continued her education in the nursing field and completed her training with a bachelor of science in nursing. Sanders was a registered nurse at Metropolitan Hospital in various departments including the ER and dialysis care.
She retired from the City of Philadelphia as a nurse with the Department of Public Health at Health Center No. 3. Not being one to sit still, she became a school nurse at Imani Educational Circle Charter School in Northwest Philadelphia. Her family said Sanders was loved and admired by children and staff.
Sanders enjoyed her life to the fullest and was an avid traveler and loved the Caribbean. Her many trips also included California, Nevada, Hawaii, Canada and Florida.
She will also be remembered as a “fashionista” as shopping was another favorite hobby of hers. Sanders not only enjoyed shopping for herself, she delighted in shopping for others, especially her husband.
Sanders’ greatest joy and pastime was her family and friends and she looked forward to family gatherings, celebrations and events. Always the life of the party, she would dance, laugh and entertain at the festivities. Her love for family was genuine, pure and unconditional.
Besides her husband Edd, Sanders leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Sharon (Wesley), two grandsons, Charles and Cameron; two great grandchildren, Sajjad, and Kahmila; one great-great grandson, Kh’ari; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with a viewing beforehand at 9 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5817 Vine St.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.