Ernestine Sanders, a former nurse, died May 4 at the age of 86. Sanders was born in Newport News, Va., on Feb. 5, 1937 to Ada (Lassiter) and Peter Green.

She received her early education in the Newport News (Va.) School District. After high school, Sanders met and married her husband, Edd, and had one daughter, Sharon. The family moved to Philadelphia in 1958.

