Ernest McKenney, affectionately known as “Ernie” and “Tump” to some, quietly and peacefully transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on the morning of Thursday, June 26, 2020. Ernest was born on September 5, 1925, in Johnston, SC, to the late Rachel (Daniel) and Henry McKenney. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1pm at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Uplifting Life services are being provided by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc., of Bryn Mawr, 610-525-4336,

www.DeBaptiste.com

