Ernest Leroy Jones, Jr., a longtime SEPTA worker, died on December 29, 2020. Jones was 72.
Jones was born on July 31, 1948 in Philadelphia. He was the oldest of five children to the late Sarah Elizabeth Jones and Ernest, Sr.
He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend and led his life guided by the Holy Spirit. He was baptized and became a lifelong member of Holsey Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Germantown.
Jones was an alumnus of John Bartram High School. After high school, his interest and fascination with the operation of trains and machinery landed him a job at Conrail, where he was an engine mechanic. Several years later, he worked for SEPTA as a locomotive mechanic. During his 34 years at SEPTA, he rose through the ranks eventually becoming a trouble desk supervisor before retiring with a combined service of 43 years.
Throughout his life, he deepened his connection to Christ and worked tirelessly as an active member of Holsey Temple CME. His devotion to church never wavered and included his dedication as a deacon, Board of Trustees member, Property Chair and many other committees and organizations.
It was during his younger years at church that he met Cassandra Valentine, and they married. From this union, they became parents to three children - Nicole, Amber, and Ernest III.
Always willing to lend his time and talent whenever and wherever needed, Jones was the consummate authority on all things in need of repair. He always put great thought into the "project" and its projected outcome. When not working on a project, you could find him handing out with a heavy duty fishing pole on a boat in the Atlantic Ocean or one of his favorite spots in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Jones always had a positive outlook, and his zest for life flourished after meeting Vera Michelle Miller. Their relationship blossomed into best friends and soul mates, which drew them together in matrimony. During their marriage, they enjoyed traveling to vacation destinations throughout the country and the Caribbean. And, one of his fondest memories was the celebration party of his milestone 70th birthday, hosted by Vera.
Exceptional memories will be cherished by his loving wife Vera Michelle; his three adult children - Nicole Yvette, Amber Elise (Toni), and Ernest Leroy III; granddaughters Mikiyah and Haylee, and great-grandson Zacari. Heartfelt memories will forever be with his siblings - Eric (Monica), Kevin (Brenda), Kenneth and Cheryl (Malik). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, friends, and his Holsey Temple family will also feel his absence.
There will be a public walk through viewing on Monday, Jan. 11 from 9-10 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 5537-39 W. Girard Avenue. The livestream presentation will be at 9:30 a.m.
