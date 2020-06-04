Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Eric Gore died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from COVID-19. He was 48.
“Eric truly was a fighter — he battled this illness for a month,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel in a written statement. “We are grateful for his many years of dedicated service to the city, and we will do everything we can to support his family.”
The city didn’t just lose a firefighter, said Philadelphia Fire Department Capt. Lisa C. Forrest, president of Club Valiants, an organization for African-American firefighters.
“We lost a great human being,” Forrest said. “Firefighter Eric Gore was a great father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, etc. … He dedicated his life to serving.”
Forrest said those who knew and loved Gore must “speak out on the seriousness of the coronavirus and do what we need to do to stop its spread. Eric’s death can’t be a win.”
She continued: “Fighting fires, cancer, heart disease and responding to calls is not the only killer of firefighters. We’ve now added the coronavirus. I’m begging and pleading with all first responders, essential and non-essential personnel, and our community to take this seriously. I want to enjoy the great outdoors and live a normal life like the next person, but not at the cost of losing my life or putting others in danger.”
Gore, a Philadelphia native, graduated from John Bartram High School in 1990.
He was an officer in the Philadelphia Police Department for three years before he followed in the footsteps of his father, Edward, and older brother, Lamont, and became a Philadelphia firefighter in 1996.
Lamont Gore, who works at Ladder 15 in Frankford, said he was “really happy” when his younger brother decided to join the fire department.
“Being a proud brother and his other brother in the same field as their father was in,” Lamont Gore said.
Eric Gore spent 12 years at Engine 61 in Olney. While working there in 2002, he was among several members named in a unit citation for rescuing two children and an adult from a burning home.
He had been a member of Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill for the past two years.
But, Lamont Gore said, Eric Gore “had a lot more going on than that.”
Lamont Gore said his brother was a writer who had published a novel.
Forrest said Eric Gore also was fluent in Spanish and Mandarin.
Gore was preceded in death by his father, Edward.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Allen-Gore; wife, Zenaida Gore; daughter, Logan Gore; stepson, Bryan Meka; and brothers, Lamont Gore and Steven Gore.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.