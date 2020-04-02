Ena Veronica Lindner Swain, historian and author, died on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Chestnut Hill Hospital. She was 88.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1931, in Philadelphia to Stanley Barrett Lindner and Adeline Gardiner Lindner from Jamaica, British West Indies. Her parents emigrated from Kingston, Jamaica, with Marcus Garvey as a part of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA).
She was the third child of four children growing up in South Philadelphia. She attended the Landreth Elementary School and Barrett Junior High and graduated from South Philadelphia High School for Girls in 1949.
She married William Arch Swain Sr. from Dale, Texas, on Sept. 8, 1961. They were married for 66 years.
Swain worked initially as the first African-American bookkeeper and accountant at the W.C. Schmidt and Sons Inc. Brewery and as a public accountant with her own thriving practice. Her family said she had an innate ability with numbers and up until her death was still doing taxes. However, when her children were born, she stopped working for Schmidt and became very active in the Germantown and Philadelphia community.
She was actively involved in Germantown’s Mallory Recreation Center Advisory Council and protested the limited recreational opportunities afforded to the children of Germantown. She requested and was granted a meeting with the late Mayor Frank Rizzo where she demanded that a new gym be built for the children that could be used all year round. She also was a board member and historian of the Johnson House Historical Society and was honored with numerous major awards and proclamations.
Swain was most passionate about the history of the abolition movement in Germantown. Her book, “The Evolution of Abolitionism in Germantown and Its Environs,” was published in 2018 and was researched independently by Swain over the course of 50 years. The book is a compelling and well-annotated depiction of the birth of the Abolition Movement in North America in Germantown and its environs in Southeastern Pennsylvania, from the Colonial period through the Civil War.
Swain enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the Wildwood Beach, sitting on the porch at her beach house talking to her neighbors Karen and Betty, playing pinochle and swimming in the ocean, her family said. She also enjoyed riding her exercise bike, walking and reading several newspapers every day to stay current with the news. Later in life, she also enjoyed watching MSNBC and “Dancing With the Stars” on television. She loved attending Christ Church and Saint Michaels and participating in their activities. Swain was also known for her cooking skills.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by: her brother-in-law, Philip Jordan, and brothers, James Lindner and Stanley B. Lindner Jr.
She is survived by: her four children, Dr. Valarie Ena Swain-Cade McCoullum (Henry McCoullum); Gail Swain Harrison (Don Harrison); Dr. William A. Swain Jr. (Charlotta Swain); Brian Anthony Swain (Michele Barkley Swain); grandchildren, Dr. Ena Cade M.D., David Lloyd Cade Jr. (Keisha), Lauren Swain Faulk (Patrick), Vanessa Williams (Eugene), Don Harrison Jr., Stephen Price, Donielle Harrison, Tiara Swain, Gabrielle Swain, Tatiana Swain, Sarina Swain and Isabelle Swain; great grandchildren, Charles Bears III, Kayla Cade, Ezranae Cade, David Cade III, Darien Cade, Kennedy Cade, Alec Harrison, Daniel Cade, Joshua Williams and William Patrick Faulk; great-great-grandchild, Amiya Cade; sister, Gloria Jordan; sisters-in-law, Anita Lindner and Anita Swain; and other family and friends.
The family will celebrate her life later this year.
