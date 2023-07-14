Emma Sharp

Emma Sharp

Emma Sharp, an artist and entrepreneur, died on Saturday, July 1, at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. She was 74.

Sharp became a Jehovah’s Witness and traveled internationally during the 1980s. People from all nations who attended the church were welcomed into her home.

