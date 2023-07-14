Emma Sharp, an artist and entrepreneur, died on Saturday, July 1, at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. She was 74.
Sharp became a Jehovah’s Witness and traveled internationally during the 1980s. People from all nations who attended the church were welcomed into her home.
She was affectionately known as “Honey” by her grandchildren and was born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Summerton, South Carolina.
Two years after her birth, her family relocated from South Carolina to North Philadelphia.
She matriculated through the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from William Penn High School. She later attended the Community College of Philadelphia.
“I pray that our heavenly father receives you with joy; rest in peace; you earned it,” her sister Darlene Williams said in a tribute.
She was the co-owner of a resale shop in West Philadelphia, where she sold clothing and home goods. As an artist, she cherished displaying her handcrafted items at art fairs, such as her jewelry, bath and body products, and clothing.
She met fellow artist Walter Stephens, and the couple married in 1973. From this union came four children. She later married Theodore Sharp in 1998.
Sharp loved poetry, reading, listening to jazz music, and cooking.
“She was a fierce activist for poor women of color,” said Aissia Richardson. “May she rest in power.”
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Walter Stephens, and a brother and sister.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Seitu, Ayanna, Maisha and Nia; three sisters; two brothers; 12 grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held July 15 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2901 W. Glenwood Ave.
Services begin at 4 p.m.
Hancock Funeral Home Ltd. handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.