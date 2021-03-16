Emma C. Chappell, founder of United Bank of Philadelphia, has died at 80.
She founded the city’s only African-American owned bank in 1992 by raising $6 million to fund the venture. Chappell was the first African-American woman to form a commercial bank in the United States.
She said she started the bank with a focus on improving banking services in historically underserved neighborhoods of Philadelphia. Chappell was the bank’s chairman of the board, president and CEO until 2000.
She attended West Philadelphia High School and was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
"My heart is broken," said Joann Bell, who co-hosted a show with Chappell on WURD radio and co-founded the Black Women's Leadership Council. "We were friends for 40 years."
Despite her success and many accolades, in 1998 Chappell said: "I'm very proud of my accomplishments. It doesn't matter how many awards I've received, there's a saying: 'A prophet is without honor.'"
A statement from the family said: "It is with heavy hearts that the leadership of the Black Women’s Leadership Council announces the passing of Emma C. Chappell on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Founder and CEO of United Bank of Philadelphia, Emma was a visionary. The first African American woman to establish a commercial bank in the United States, Emma accomplished many firsts.
"She was the first African American Vice President of a major bank in Pennsylvania, was the first African American Vice President of Continental Bank, granted more than 30 million dollars in loans to black enterprises, organized the Model Cities Business and Commercial Project known today as Philadelphia Commercial Development Project which revitalized commerce in the city, served on numerous political, civic, and non-profit campaigns to support women, minorities, and the community, and championed community banking as a means to change the trajectory for people of color by establishing the pathway for businesses owned and operated by people of color to achieve their hopes and dreams.
"A friend to numerous United States Presidents, and influential in the workings of party politics, Emma will always be remembered for her leadership, advocacy, and business acumen giving voice to social justice, racial and gender equality, and creating change. She never shrunk from a worthy battle as she continued to work using the radio airwaves, leadership as co-convener for the Women’s Leadership Council along with other civic organizations to exemplify her strong Christian faith and commitment to service."
Arrangements to celebrate her life and legacy will be announced at a later date.
