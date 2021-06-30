Elsie May Galloway, who was the first African American woman to work at the Lycoming Court House in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 24, 2021. Galloway was 85. She worked as a clerk in the Tax Assessment Office for 16 years.
Galloway, daughter of the late William Amos and Marie Nichols Jackson was born on Jan. 23, 1936, in Philadelphia. She was the sister of Dolores M. Mosley (preceded in death), Othelia Jackson, Leon Jackson and Florence P. Jackson.
Reared in a Christian home, Galloway attended Zion A.M.E. Church in South Philadelphia with her parents and siblings. At an early age, she accepted Christ and became a member of Calvary A.M.E. Church. Galloway faithfully attended church school and became a member of the choir. She had a passion for singing and participating as a member of the Women’s Missionary Society.
Galloway was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System and graduated from Edward Bok Vocational Technical School in 1953. Prior to graduation from high school, she attended classes at Fleischer Art School. Galloway expanded her course of study in accounting at Temple University. Galloway worked in sales at Snellenburg’s Department Store for several years after graduating high school until she married and began to travel with her husband, a serviceman of the Air Force.
Elsie and Johnnie Edward Galloway (preceded in death) wed in 1956 and from that union came Gregory Edward (preceded in death), Mark Anthony and Marlynne Theresa. Elsie and Johnnie travelled during his years of service in the Air Force and after completing his service they settled in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
While there Galloway joined joined Mt. Teman A.M.E. Church. When she moved to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 1971, Galloway joined Bethel A.M.E. Church where she became a Sunday school teacher, joined Missions, was stewardess and sang on the choir. She was employed in full-time work with various agencies wherever she resided. After working in Williamsport, she also became a board member of the Bethune Douglas Community Center and was held in high regard in her church and community.
Galloway moved back to Philadelphia in 1987 and joined Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. of Philadelphia, her church home and was a member for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Chancel Choir, Stewardess, a member of the Women’s Missionary Society and the former Florida Grant Women’s Missionary Society where she was the historian and statistician. She had the great opportunity of traveling to Monrovia in the African nation of Liberia in 2002 where she ministered during a missions trip.
Galloway enjoyed food, sweet baked goods and ice cream. She was also a seamstress and enjoyed making clothes and traveling.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sisters Othelia and Florence; her brother, Leon; her son, Mark Galloway; her daughter, Marylynne Galloway; her grandchildren Colin Wright, Theresa Fulp, (Andrew Wright, preceded in death), Oni Galloway; her nine granddaughters Unique Lopes, Tez’ Staja Andrews, A’Nasja Wright, Naomi Redd, Arianna Galloway, Afirys Wright, Abigail Beasock, Anna Fulp and Heaven Fulp; her nieces Pamela Mosely and Velma Davis; nephews William Mosley, Robert Jr.; Leon and Christopher Smith, her great niece, Danielle Smith; her extended Mosley family; special people in her life Darlene and Leroy Foreman, Barbara Wood, Lillian Smallwood, Miss Eloise, Michele and Richie Sabb; and a host of extended family, friends and neighbors.
There will be a viewing for Elsie May Galloway on Friday, July 2 at Wood Funeral Home. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. The service will follow at 11 a.m.
