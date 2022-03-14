The family of Ellen Grace Venters announces with a heavy heart the passing of their beloved mother and grandmother on Friday, February 25, 2022. She was two months shy of her 97th birthday. Ellen was an extraordinary woman who stared down life’s challenges without blinking. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ on April 28, 1925, and was the oldest of Robert and Josephine Keels’ six children. When she was 14, Ellen’s parents died tragically in a train accident and she and brothers Franklin, Arthur, Warren, and Carl were separated and placed in foster care. (A sister, Audrey, had sadly preceded their parents in death). At the age of 16, a determined Ellen successfully reunited the family and became her brothers’ primary caregiver, sacrificing her own dreams of pursuing an education and career to encourage theirs. All four brothers went on to distinguished service in the military. More than just their surrogate mother, Ellen was her brothers’ superhero. Although she carried “grace” in her name, Ellen was driven by “faith” and her family’s health and happiness were her top priorities. She raised daughter and namesake, Grace Ellen Speights, as a single parent, pouring everything she had into nurturing her daughter’s talents, while building her character. Never boastful, Ellen watched with quiet pride as Grace rose above their humble beginnings to become the Global Chair of Morgan Lewis’ Labor and Employment Group, the 2019 American Lawyer of the Year, and one of the leading experts on fixing MeToo and other workplace culture issues. Grace gives all credit to her mother for instilling in her the values and confidence needed to position her for success. In reflecting on her childhood Grace observed that, “[G]rowing up, I was the center of my mother’s world, and she mine. Mom became a single parent and our sole provider when I was 3 years old. Despite working endless hours in harsh factory conditions to support us, her earnings were not enough to lift us out of poverty. I got to view life through my mother’s eyes on the many occasions I accompanied her to work on Saturdays and holidays because there was no one else to take care of me. I came to accept as normal her daily routine of shedding from her clothing and skin, the fiberglass to which she was exposed on her job. I knew things were tough and as a child I often wondered why and how things could be different for her. Looking back, I see a through line from my childhood concern for my mother’s safety to my choosing a career where I partner with clients to build inclusive and safe workplaces. I always marveled at how my mother moved through life with dignity and kindness, no matter the obstacle placed in front of her. Her influence in my life cannot be overstated.” When granddaughter Ashley was born, Ellen accepted what Grace presented as a short-term gig “helping out” while she and new father, Nate, juggled parenting, and the demands of burgeoning legal careers. Ellen would return to Philadelphia most weekends, becoming as much a fixture on Amtrak as was then Senator Joseph Biden. Ellen continued her “temporary assignment” after grandson Hank was born, making her weekend runs back to Philadelphia to check on her house and worship with her church family at her beloved First Colored Wesley Methodist Church (currently known as Fellowship Community Wesley Methodist Church). Her family was ecstatic when, after years of commuting, Ellen sold her Philadelphia home and accepted a permanent residency as Speights House Manager and Chief Happy Officer. Selfless, kind, and charming, Ellen was blessed with intelligence, a megawatt smile, quick wit, and a sense of humor that made her the fan favorite of visitors to the Speights home. It did not hurt that she was also a great cook whose fried chicken was legendary. In addition to showing up for her very busy grandchildren’s activities, Ellen had many interests and hobbies of her own. She loved tending her beautiful flower garden and was a voracious reader who valued her quiet time on the back porch with a hot cup of coffee, a good book and one of many pampered family pets in her lap. Until an injury in later years limited her mobility, Ellen enjoyed traveling with family and friends and showing off her signature moves on the dance floor. Ellen was a model parent who had an immeasurable influence on three generations of family placed under her watchful guidance and protection. She saw each of their gifts, brought them to light and magnified them. Says Grace, “My mother was loved in life and will be missed in death. While her labor did not lead to great material wealth, she gifted us her work ethic, resilience, compassion and the power of faith and purpose. For those things we are eternally grateful and rich beyond measure. Her legacy is one that we proudly carry.” Ellen was the last surviving of the Keels siblings. She leaves to mourn daughter Grace Venters Speights (Charles Johnson), grandchildren Ashley Speights and Nathaniel (Hank) Speights IV, their father, Nathaniel Speights III, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 20 at 2:00 pm at Joseph Gawler’s Sons Funeral Home, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, NW Washington, DC.
