Ella Moore, a retired teacher and Sunday School Superintendent, died on Friday, April 28, 2023. She was 79.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA, and was the youngest daughter born to the late Herbert and Ethel Smith.
She graduated from Kensington High School for Girls and pursued higher education at Chestnut Hill College.
She married Ozias A. Moore, Sr., on December 8, 1968, and from this union came one son.
Ella modeled her life after the apostle Paul’s message in Acts 20:24: "Life is worth nothing unless I use it for doing the work assigned me by the Lord Jesus—the work of telling others the Good News about God’s mighty kindness and love."
She was an active member of Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ for more than 45 years. She served on the Sunday School Department as a teacher and as superintendent of the youth department for 38 years. She also taught for many years at Mt. Airy Christian Day School.
“Ella’s desire for the youth to grow in their knowledge of Christ will never be forgotten,” her family said in a tribute. “She leaves behind a multitude of loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy.” It will live on through her former Mt. Airy Christian Day School and Sunday school students, many of whom are now pastors, missionaries, evangelists, business owners, and dedicated individuals who continue to live for Christ.”
She was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Ozias A. Moore, Sr.; son, Dr. Ozias A. Moore, Jr.; stepdaughter, Dr. Tracey A. Moore; goddaughters, Robin K. Ingram and Dr. Shannon R. Ingram; cousin, Mae Ella Walker; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, May 12 at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, 6401 Ogontz Ave.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com
