Elaine Anna Robinson Richardson, a former teacher and Home and School Association president, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 92.
“She was such a strong, kind-hearted person,” said granddaughter Diane Joell. “She loved to help people and family meant everything to her. It didn’t matter if you were a blood relative or someone she crossed paths with, she loved everyone the same. She was just an amazing person.”
She was born on Aug. 8, 1927, in Philadelphia to the late Edward and Ethel Robinson. She was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and upon graduating from Philadelphia High School for Girls, she pursued further courses and worked as a proofreader and typesetter for a well-known printing firm.
She married David P. Richardson Sr. and two children were born to their union, Elaine Richardson and state Rep. David P. Richardson Jr. She also had an adopted daughter named Diana Sims.
After raising her family, she went back to complete her education at Temple University with a b.s. in Education. She also did graduate studies at Temple. For over 34 years she worked closely with the school system as a volunteer, president of the Home and School Association, a teacher’s aide and finally retiring as a teacher.
“When her children were in school, she was the president of the home and school association,” Joell said. “While being a part of the home and school association, she along with others led a neighborhood watch. They wanted to make sure the kids got to school and home safely without any altercations or fights.
“One of my favorite memories when I was younger was during the elections. We would be in the motorcade out in the street. We would get out of the car and go to people's doors to try to get their votes for elections. After talking to people we would then get back into the car. This was around the time that my uncle David was running for state representative.
“My grandmother and her brother Edward Robinson really helped him during the election; they pushed him to be the best,” she added. “They also gave him the foundation of why he should stand for our people and the people who did not have a lot of money. My uncle David would go on to be the youngest person elected in the House of Representatives at that time. My grandmother was extremely proud of him.”
Known for her unique style and her trademark headbands, Richardson enjoyed being a surrogate mother to many young people in need throughout the years.
She was a member of the African American Episcopal Union Church since birth. She was served as a member of the Senior Choir, Usher Board, Concert Cathedral Chorale and Lay Organization and as President of the Stewardess Board No. 2 and other organizations.
“She was raised in the church from a very young age,” Joell said. “I believe her grandmother put her house up for the mortgage of that church, so there is so much history there. She was very active at African American Episcopal Union Church. She really enjoyed just being one of the core members of the church.”
She was preceded in death by: her parents; children; brothers, Calvin Robinson and Dr. Edward Robinson; and granddaughter, Ethel Robinson.
She is survived by: her sister-in-law, Harriette Robinson; daughter, Diana Sims; grandchildren, Diane Joell, Chryledine R. Wilson, Nikki Richardson, David P. Richardson III, Dawn Sims, Obie Sims; 10 great grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.