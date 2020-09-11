Elaine G. Francis, who was a long-time special education teacher in the School District of Philadelphia, died on August 28, 2020. Francis was 79.
Francis was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System and earned high school diploma from Murrell Dobbins High School. After graduation, she held several jobs including at the Cohen Clothing Plant and United States Post Office. She eventually became a classroom assistant in the School District of Philadelphia.
She realized her natural gift was teaching. So, she enrolled in Community College of Philadelphia and continued her education at Temple University where she graduated with honors receiving a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s Degree in education. Following graduation, her dream was fulfilled when she became a teacher of special education for the School District of Philadelphia until her retirement in 2000. She spent 15 years as a special education teacher. During her career, she received a number of honors as an educator, including the Sultan and Brenda Porter Teacher of Excellence.
While attending high school, she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Francis. They were inseparable. In 1958, they were married and out of that union were the birth of their two daughters, Mary “Lovey” and seven years later, Marla “Joy.”
Francis instilled the power of education in her daughters. They understood education was always going to be a priority in their household. That message was also extended to all of her nieces and nephews.
In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with her family. There were always two vacations, the large family trips to places such as Disney World and Williamsburg, Virginia as well as the intimate trips for two with her husband to Atlantic City, the Poconos, Hilton Head, S.C. just to name a few.
According to the family, she also loved gathering with family and friends. She looked forward to getting together with old friends and neighbors at the Richard Allen and Yorktown reunions. She was also responsible for keeping the Carroll Family annual shopping trips going for 30 years, and taking part in all of the many family Christmas traditions, which was the highlight of her year.
Francis leaves to cherish her legacy, her husband, William “Bill;” her daughters, Mary “Lovey” and Marla “Joy” (Tyrone), two grandchildren, Parnell and Alaya (Kevin) and one precious great-grandson, Cameron, siblings, Richard, Patrica, Nancy, James, Sylvia, Allen, Linda, Alicia, Deborah and Mark (Marlene), sister-in-law; Edna and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Francis funeral services took place on Saturday, Sept. 5.
