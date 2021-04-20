Edward Howard Morris Jr., who was a longtime corporate executive in Philadelphia, passed away on April 11, 2021. Morris was 72.
Morris worked as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Philadelphia Gas Works from 1984 to 1994 and was the first African-American vice president in the company’s history. After leaving PGW in 1994, he joined Independence Blue Cross and served as the vice president of investments until he retired in 2014. He also taught finance and accounting as an adjunct professor at Wilmington University.
Morris was born on Dec. 11, 1948, in Philadelphia to the late Edward Howard Morris Sr. and Mary English Morris. He was one of Edward and Mary’s three children.
Morris was baptized at Our Lady of Most Blessed Sacrament on April 3, 1949. He attended mass at Our Lady of the Holy Souls as a eucharist minister at Saint Raymond and was a member of the church’s fundraising committee.
Morris prioritized his education. He attended Our Lady of the Holy Souls from 1st through 8th grade and graduated in 1962. He went on to graduate from Roman Catholic High School in 1966. He was awarded the St. Martin de Porres Scholarship to attend La Salle University, where he received his B.S. in business administration and management in 1970.
He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago in 1974, where he was awarded the Council on Graduate Management Education Fellowship. He also earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1989.
In 1987, he married Valinda Carlton (Lyn, Nana, Nene). The two loved traveling, and visited every continent except Antartica. They visited nine different Caribbean Islands; they traveled to Saint Martin 10 times. His favorite trips were to Bali, Dubai, Fiji, and The Seychelles. When not traveling internationally, he enjoyed relaxing at his beach house in Delaware and catching Broadway shows in new York City, especially “The Phantom of the Opera.”
As much as he loved to travel, he always said “there was no place like home,” and that was largely because that’s where his family was. Morris especially loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed bringing his family together for quality time, especially to his backyard for barbecues and music. He was known for his quick wit and generosity. He strived to set an example for those around him. He loved watching Western movies and college football.
Morris was also active in the community. He served as a board member for the United Negro College Fund, the Lincoln Day Nursery, the Women’s Christian Alliance, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, INPHL Development, and his alma mater Roman Catholic High School. He also served as the district executive for the Boy Scouts of America.
Preceding Morris in death are: his mother and father, Mary and Edward, and his daughter, Stephanie.
He is survived by his wife, Valinda Carlton-Morris; his children Edward Howard Morris III (He Len) and Caran Hartsfield; his grandchildren Lola Fadulu, Felix Morris, Henna Morris, and Ravi Jacks; his twin sister, Edna Mary Morris, and brother, Kenneth Frederick Morris (Karin); an aunt, Alice Corbitt; his mother-in-law, Elenora Carlton; his sister-in-law, Beverly Carlton; and his brother-in-law, Daniel (Vincent) Carlton; a great number of nieces, nephews and cousins; in addition to a host of family and friends.
