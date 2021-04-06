Edward Donaldson Martin Sr., who was an assistant pastor at Gospel Temple Baptist Church, passed away on March 27, 2021. Martin was 75.
Martin was born May 8, 1945, to the late Ruth E. Martin and William C. Johnson. He is a graduate of Simon Gratz High School. His journey to religion started under the guidance of Rosie J. Wallace at First Church of Love, Faith and Deliverance. She encouraged him to further his education in theology. He went on to Manna Bible Institute to receive his certificate in 1979. Then, he received a Bachelors of Arts degree in Theology.
In addition to his work as an assistant pastor, he worked 37 years as a stock clerk in the School District of Philadelphia. In 1979, Martin married Josephine Budd and as a blended family they had seven children. They remained married for more than 40 years.
Martin leaves to mourn his wife, Josephine Budd, children, siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 8 at Gospel Temple Baptist Church in South Philadelphia. The funeral will be at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.