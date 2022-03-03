Edna L. Johnson died March 1, 2022. She is survived by loving family & friends. Viewing, Saturday, March 5, 2022, 10 a.m. with Mass following at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Roman Catholic Church, 54th & Lebanon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA. Inurnment at a later date.
The Congressional Black Caucus has responded to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Speech.
Most Popular
Articles
- Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
- Five families buy affordable homes in Point Breeze
- Lincoln president speaks on tragedy on campus
- Harry Potter Exhibition makes its world premiere at the Franklin Institute
- Black Alameda woman forced to move for white Delta passengers says: 'made me feel powerless'
- With teacher departures surging, Philly schools unveil plan to stem tide
- Live updates: Ukraine gets $34M in cryptocurrency donations
- DA's Office announces sentencing in 2016 murder case
- A magic inspired bar is coming to Philadelphia
- What Black female leaders are saying about Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nod
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.