Edna Elizabeth Morgan Hollimon was born on November 3, 1928 to the late Ednad Henderson Morgan and Maurice E Morgan in Philadelphia, PA. She was the second child born to the marriage, sandwiched between older brother, Maurice and younger brother Raymond. As a child, she attended Saint Matthews A.M.E. church. She later transferred to Greater Saint Matthew Independent Church, where she continued to be an active member. She attended Philadelphia public schools, where she consistently remained on honor rolls. She graduated from Girl’s High School in 1946. She continued her education at Central State where she was crowned Miss Central State and was the Basileus of her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Following her graduation, she went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania, and received a Master’s of Social work. Only approximately 6% of all women in the United States completed four or more years of college at that time. Upon receipt of her degree, she was hired by Maryland D.P.W. where she was the first black social worker to integrate the division of Services to Children from Out of State. On June 27, 1953, she married Curvin Hollimon of Houston, Texas. To this union was born a daughter, Holly, the delight of her parents. Betty was the first black social worker hired by Youth Services, Inc., a private social services agency that specialized in working with troubled teens. She remained with the agency for 26 years, rising to the level of Intake Supervisor. Many of her teen clients grew to become productive citizens, and enjoyed keeping in touch with her throughout her life. She took a well-earned early retirement 1983, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Edna E. Hollimon departed this life on May 9, 2020 to join her husband, Curvin in God’s care. She was 91 years young. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Holly, son-in-law Daniel Baxter, niece Rae Morgan of West Chester, PA, and many extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the North Star non-profit organization in West Chester would be greatly appreciated: 330 W. Market Street, West Chester, PA 19382, or
Wood Funeral Home, Inc.
