Edith M. Smith, a nurse, caregiver, and retired non-teaching assistant for the Philadelphia Public School System, died on Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was 82.
She was the first child born to the late Milton L. and Dorothy L. Smith on Dec. 10, 1940, in Clarksville, Virginia.
On Sept. 3, 1982, in Buckingham, Pennsylvania, she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In May of 2010, she started her career as a regular pioneer and spent much of her life helping people learn about the Bible and God’s Kingdom.
At seven, she and her parents moved to Philadelphia, where she matriculated through the Philadelphia Public School System.
She was affectionately known as “Edie” and was previously married to Vashner Miguel Boddie. From that union, two children were born: Mikki Lynn and Vashner Ramón. Years later, she had another child, John Howard.
She was a productive representative for Fashion Two Twenty Cosmetics. She was one of their top producers and mentors, winning vehicles, vacations, and the affection of women all throughout the area because she encouraged them to be their best. She was also a nurse with Dr. Wilfreta Baugh, a caregiver for several patients and their families, and a non-teaching assistant for the Philadelphia school district, where she retired.
She loved cars, and her all-time favorite was her white convertible Mustang with a red interior.
When transporting herself around wasn’t enough, she was always willing to give someone a ride to any destination, errand, or appointment. It was one of the ways she showed how much she cared and that you were in her circle of love.
Smith was an avid sports fan and loved the Philadelphia 76ers. She attended many games with her friend, Barbara Bailey-Hester. She was also a semi-professional bowler and loved to attend old-school professional wrestling and roller derby matches. She was known for the seasonal bouquets she created, displayed around her home, and shared with family and friends.
“Of all the ways people will love and remember her, the way she dressed and presented herself will be at the top of every list,” her family said in a tribute. “Her ability to put together an outfit was consistently awe-inspiring.”
“Whenever you saw her, if you did not appreciate the outfit from head to toe, you did yourself a disservice. She had an amazing collection of really beautiful shoes.”
In addition to her children, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Crystal; her siblings, Doris E. Smith, Geneva M. Chambers (Tom), Deborah R. Jolley, Roy A. Smith, and Forrest M. Smith; grandchildren, Celeste and John; nieces, Dana, Shahida, and Rose; nephews, Bernard and Forrest-Michael; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
Services will be held on Sunday, July 30, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 6826 Ardleigh St. Services begin at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.