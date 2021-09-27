Edgar W. Jackson Jr., who was a long time employee of Local Union 542, Operating Engineers died on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Jackson was 94. He spent several years as the union's building superintendent.
Jackson provided a home for his beloved "Mom," sister, Corrine and nephew, Edgar Brown. Mom being a match maker that she was introduced Jackson to his future wife, Gladyce I. Roberts, while she stayed with the Jackson family during the National Baptist Convention.
After a long distance courtship, Jackson and Roberts were married on June 5, 1963, in Memphis, TN. They lived in wedded bliss for 48 years until his wife passed away on May 15, 2011.
Jackson was an adventurous person and loved to ski. He was a member of the Blazers Ski Club in Philadelphia for 30 years. During his time with the Blazers, he travelled all over to ski. He went to Cardrona, New Zealand, Pikes Peak, Colo., Park City Utah, Elk Mountain, Lake Tahoe, Bear Creek, Copper Mountain and Pocono Mountain. He also Bungee Jumped in Australia.
He loved going to the Jersey Shore to walk on the Board Walk in Atlantic City, N.J. Jackson was an exercise buff and would work out five to seven days a week. He had a membership at LA Fitness until COVID-19 came and he could no longer safely attend.
Jackson was born on Feb. 25, 1927. He was the first born child to the late Edgar W. Jackson Sr. and the late Elsie Jackson. He was the older brother to the late William Prank (Adrienne) Jackson and Corrine (John) Steele.
Jackson attended school in the Philadelphia Public School System. He was drafted into the United States Army. He was stationed in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and was sent to Europe to be a part of the occupation forces in Germany. Upon his discharge, he returned home to Philadelphia. Later, he was recalled to active duty, with the Army/Air Force in Massachusetts. He returned to Philadelphia and remained there until he passed.
At an early age, Jackson accepted Christ and was baptized at St. Philip's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a faithful member until the church closed.
Jackson had one niece who preceded him in death, Julie Jackson. He leaves to cherish his memory: his nephew, William Frank "Frankie" Jackson, Jr.; his first cousins, Francis L. "Sonny" Jackson of Alamorgordo, New Mexico, Ernest (Anne) Jackson, and Thomas Jackson of Washington, D.C., Elizabeth Sams (Raymond), Robert Bennet (Dorothy), Catherine Line, Barbara Gordon, Reginald Bennet, Deborah Davis, Gregory Bennet (Sandra), Cassandra Grayson, Martha Ann McGhee, Sadie Holmes, Alice Willis, and Geraldine Scott, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also mourning Edgar's (D.) of Chicago, IL; Kenneth E. Washington (Dorothy Jean) of Memphis, TN, and Robert A. Washington (Gena).
There was a viewing and service held on Monday at Wood Funeral Home. The interment was at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne.
