Easter E. Jackson died on Tues., August 10, 2021. She leaves cherished memories to: two sons, Raymond L. Jackson (Frances) and William O. Jackson (Lillian); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 9-10 AM at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2346 N. 17th St., Phila., PA 19132 with services immediately following. Int. Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Arr. Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home.
