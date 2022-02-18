Earnest Herbert, a sous chef, died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. He was 81.
He was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 31, 1940, to the late William Herbert Sr. and the late Susie Herbert in Philadelphia and was the youngest of four siblings.
He loved sports, especially football, and his favorite team was the Philadelphia Eagles. He also danced in his earlier years, always up on the latest dance steps, and loved listening to jazz and going to see live jazz performances. His favorite jazz musician was Louis Armstrong, and his favorite jazz band was the Modern Jazz Quartet.
He worked as a sous chef at Philadelphia College of Osteopathy. He also worked as a short-order cook at Harvey House East, where the manager commented that “Earnest was the fastest he had ever seen at making BLT sandwiches.” He was a technical worker with Ford Aeronautics and contributed generously to his community.
“Whatever he did, he did to the best of his ability,” his family said in a tribute.
In his later years, he enjoyed sitting on his porch watching people walk by. He spent his free time watching television shows, such as “Law and Order,” “Criminal Minds,” “NCSI New Orleans,” “NCSI Los Angeles” and “Judge Judy.”
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Herbert Jr. (June) and Fletcher Herbert.
He is survived by: his brother, Ralph Herbert Sr.; children, Earnest Herbert Jr. and Michelle Epps; grandchildren, Darryll Michael Herbert, Andre Herbert, Darren Dante Herbert-Canady and Natasha Nicole Epps; great-grandchildren, Nayser Whaley-Herbert, Nayesha Herbert-Jordan, Nierra Herbert-Jordan and Nayshaun Herbert-Jordan; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Cedar Hill State Park, 1570 FM 1382, Cedar Hill, Texas.
