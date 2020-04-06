Black Enterprise founder Earl G. Graves Sr. passed away late Monday evening at the age of 85.
An icon in the print magazine business, Graves created an outlet that has highlighted the progression of Black Americans since the 1970's by vividly painting the picture of our unique issues and achievements in business, entrepreneurship, politics, history and culture.
Graves' son, the current President & CEO of Black Enterprise, Earl "Butch" Graves, Jr. shared the news via social media.
In a tweet that read: "At 9:22pm this evening, April 6, my Father and Hero Earl Graves Sr., the Founder of Black Enterprise, passed away quietly after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. I loved and admired this giant of a man, and am blessed to be his namesake. LOVE YOU DAD!"
Graves leaves behind a rich legacy of teaching Africans Americans the importance of financial literacy and entrepreneurship.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.