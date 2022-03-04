LARGO, Md. — Earl A. Pace, Jr., a computer programmer trainee at the Pennsylvania Railroad who went on to become an entrepreneur, an iconic figure of civil rights in the tech industry, and a staunch proponent of technology inclusion initiatives, died Feb. 19, after enduring a long illness his family said in a statement. He was 79.
“All of us will miss his caring, his love and his sound wisdom as co-founder of Black Data Processing Associates (BDPA). The date and details of a memorial service will be announced in the near future. Please keep us in your hearts and prayers,” his family said.
A distinguished alum of Penn State, Pace had been in the Information Technology (IT) industry since 1965. He left the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1967. Over the next decade he rose through the ranks of programmer, programmer analyst, programming manager, and on to vice president of a financial telecommunications company in Philadelphia. He became a business owner in 1976 when he incorporated Pace Data Systems, a full-service information technology firm providing services and support through its Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., offices primarily to banks and savings banks.
In 1975, Pace co-founded BDPA in Philadelphia and was its president for two years. In 1978, he coordinated the formation of BDPA into a national organization and was its first national president until 1980. National BDPA has grown into one of the largest professional organizations representing minorities across the IT industry.
In 1992, the BDPA Education and Technology Foundation (BETF or BDPA Foundation) chaired by Pace, was founded to support the education and technical programs of BDPA. In 2011, Pace was the first IT Innovator honored during CompTIA’s annual IT Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Within BDPA and on a broader industrial scale, Pace was a vocal advocate for business ownership. His primary message since starting BDPA has always been minorities should strive to rise above just “getting a job” while pursuing ownership, operating their own businesses and landing a position on a corporate board of directors.
