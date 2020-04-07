Timmy Brown, who arguably was the first Black superstar on the Philadelphia Eagles, has died. He was 82.
According to the Eagles, Brown died Saturday in Southern California. He was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
"Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era, " said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie in a statement. "He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer.
"A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time."
Brown was a kick returner on the 1960 Eagles championship team. That gave him an opportunity to showcase his talents. He led the league in all-purpose yardage in 1962 and '63. He had 2,425 combined rushing, receiving, and kick returns yards in 1963.
He is the Eagles' all-time leader in average yards per touch (6.52) and he holds the franchise record for most kickoff returns (169), most kickoff return yards (4,483), and most kickoff returns for touchdowns (5).
Brown became the first NFL player to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game. He did that in a 24-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Franklin Field on Nov. 6, 1966. He played eight seasons with the Eagles before being traded to the Baltimore Colts in 1968 for Alvin Haymond.
Brown remains one of the greatest Eagles of all time. He's seventh in Eagles history for total yards from scrimmage (7,049), eighth in rushing (3,703 yards), seventh in rushing touchdowns (29), and sixth in total touchdowns (62).
He played only one season with the Colts. His last professional game was Super Bowl III against the New York Jets. After retiring, Brown followed the lead of Jim Brown and went to Hollywood to become an actor. He could be seen in M*A*SH playing the role of Cpl. Judson. M*A*S*H was nominated for five Academy Awards but won for Best Adapted Screenplay.
In the movie Nashville, Brown portrayed Tommy Brown, an African American singer who performs at the Grand Ole Opry. Nashville received 11 Golden Globe nominations. That's the most ever received by one film. To his credit, Brown appeared in more than 20 movies and TV shows.
