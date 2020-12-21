Dr. Winston M. Bryant Jr., a passionate ophthalmologist, swiftly passed away on October 22, 2020. He was 91. Dr. Bryant was born in Brooklyn, NY but later traveled to Richmond, VA after matriculating into Virginia Union University. There he became a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and met his beloved late wife of sixty-five years, Lillian Dabney Bryant. Dr. Bryant’s educational journey continued in 1951, at NYU Graduate School, where his studies earned him a M.S. in Histology. The following years, Dr. Bryant put his scientific knowledge to work as a laboratory technician for the U.S. Army. The medical career that many of us admire started at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. As a recent medical school graduate in 1960, Dr. Bryant’s focus in ophthalmology and life in Philadelphia began. He first interned at Philadelphia General Hospital and later became an ophthalmology resident within the Temple University Division. After residency, his compassionate and gregarious nature lead him into opening his own practice in West Philadelphia and years later a second office in Bala Cynwood. He prided himself in providing care for all and became an integral part of the Philadelphia community. In addition to his private practice, Dr. Bryant provided care at nearby hospitals. After numerous years at the Mercy-Douglass Hospital, Dr. Bryant took the opportunity to join the ophthalmology staff at Will’s Eye Hospital, a place he mentored ophthalmology residents. He also become very active in organized medicine. He served as a chief of ophthalmology, president of medical staff, and sat on various boards as a member and chairman of local and national societies. Some of which, included the National Medical Association and the Philadelphia County Medical Society. In addition to his role as a physician, Winston was a proud member of the Ashanti, and the Alpha Boule, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. He is survived by his daughter Robyn Bryant-Farmer, his grandchildren Liana and Raymond, his great-granddaughter Leila, as well as many other family members and friends.
This week in History
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- 'B.A.P.S.' star Natalie Desselle Reid dies at 53
- Blacks fail to make inroads into high-paying, senior-level city jobs under Kenney
- One family's virus nightmare reflects deepening US crisis
- Lincoln University, Del. State among schools and organizations a part of $4.2 billion donation from MacKenzie Scott
- Report: West Philadelphia renters face a growing risk of displacement
- First doses of COVID-19 administered today in Philadelphia
- A Black student's mother complained about 'Fences.' He was expelled.
- St. Joseph's Prep star Malik Cooper keeping talents in Philly, signs with Temple
- Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro dead at 28
- ‘We knew it was inevitable’: Pa. child care centers wrestle with COVID surge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.