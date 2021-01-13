Dr. William E. Lathan, who had a long and successful career as a ringside physician in professional boxing, died on Jan. 4, 2021. Lathan was 84.
He was born in Philadelphia in 1937. Lathan, a North Philadelphia native, was raised in the Richard Allen Homes. He is an alumnus of Northeast High School, Penn State University and Hahnemann Medical School.
After serving in the Korean War as a general surgeon and captain in the Army (1966-68), he settled in New York City where he continued to practice medicine. Lathan's professional legacy is best known for his commitment and contributions to boxing medicine.
He served as ringside physician for more than 500 professional fights in New York over the last three decades. New York has been recognized as the standard bearer in boxing medicine for a number of years. Lathan helped to fortify this reputation as a member of the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) Medical Advisory Board, where he served as the NYSAC medical director from 1996 to 2000.
As medical director, he was responsible for ensuring that all contestants were medically qualified to box. During his tenure, he helped to develop criteria used for the proper referral and disposition of boxing injuries, qualifications for medical suspensions and protocols for the safe return of fighters to the ring.
Lathan recruited and trained ringside physicians. He supervised medical care at ringside. He created the current NYSAC system for the screening of boxers for HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and illegal drugs.
He also developed a protocol for the management of boxers testing positive for HIV and Hepatitis consistent with Public Health Law. Lathan's comprehensive Hepatitis Screening program for professional boxers was the first of its kind in the United States.
Lathan was also a recognized panelist at the hearings of the National Association of Attorneys General Boxing Task Force (report released in May 2000) and served as a consultant to the Congressional Committee that created The Professional Boxing Safety Act (15 U.S.C. Section 6301, Jan. 1,1997).
He was a member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC), and contributed to creation of the original Association of Boxing Commissions Medical Manual. In addition, Lathan served as co-chairman of the Medical Committee of the American Association for the Improvement of Boxing (AAIB). He was a member of the American Association of Professional Ringside Physicians (AAPRP) as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the Fighter's Initiative for Support and Training (FIS1).
Lat6han's boxing related honors include: AAIB Award for Excellent Medical Services to Boxing, 1989; Rocky Marciano/AAIB Sports Medicine Doctors' Award, 1999; AAPRP Distinguished Physician Educator, 2002; inducted into The New York Boxing Hall of Fame, 2020.
Lathan was well regarded as a great educator, he lectured physicians, referees and cornermen at the invitation of the following: The New Jersey State Athletic Control Board, The New York Athletic Commission, The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation & State of Connecticut, The World Boxing Union (WBU), The International Boxing Federation (IBF), The World Boxing Organization (WBO), The District of Columbia Boxing Commission and The American Association of Professional Ringside Physicians.
Lathan was dually certified by the American Board of family Practice and the American Association of Professional Ringside Physicians. He was a fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine and the Philadelphia College of Physicians & Surgeons. He held medical licensure in the states of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He was an assistant attending physician in the Department of Medicine at the Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, N.Y. He was appointed to the faculty of the New York Medical College in 1988 and retired in 2000 as an assistant professor of family medicine.
In addition to practicing medicine, Lathan who was affectionately known as "Billy" could be found in the theater, performing and directing. He acted in several plays produced by the New Lafayette Theatre and directed, "Sometimes a Hard head Makes a Soft Behind" and "What if It Had Turned Up Heads" by Sonny Gaines. he won an Obie award for his direction of the latter.
Lathan continued to direct and produce plays, including "The Confessions of Stephin' Fetchit" written by Matt Robinson and starring Roscoe Orman.
Lathan resided in Ardsley, New York with his wife Melvina Lathan, professional boxing judge and former Commissioner of the New York Athletic Commission. he is survived by his wife, Melvina, and their four children: Dr. Edward Lathan; Honey Lathan, John Lathan (Patricia), Robert Lathan (Kamila) and 14 grandchildren and his brothers Charles DeForrest and Stan Lathan and other family members.
Due to COVID-19, services were held privately with the immediate family. A celebration of life will be announced in the Spring.
