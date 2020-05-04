Dr. Roberta Savage died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Viewing: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Avenue, Phila., PA 19104. Interment: Fernwood Cemetery.
The Senior Judge Oral History Program was created to record video interviews with senior and retired judges who have served in the Philadelphia Courts. The program's goals include preserving Philadelphia judicial history and making it accessible to the community through the Internet. While t…
