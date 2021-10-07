Dr. Robert Lewis Albright

Dr. Robert Lewis Albright

Dr. Robert Lewis Albright, beloved husband, father and son passed September 18, 2021. A private memorial service was held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in McDonough, GA. Dr. Albright was interred on September 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, PA with his father, William H. Bannister, who passed just days earlier on Thursday, September 16, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Winnifred E. and William H. Bannister Scholarship Endowment Fund at Lincoln University in Oxford, PA. W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St., McDonough,

www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com

