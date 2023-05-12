Philip J. Ginyard, founder and director of the Theological and Biblical Diploma program at Missio Seminary, died on Friday, May 5, 2023, after a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. He was 62.
He was born on Jan. 17, 1961, to the late Pastor Joseph and Cecelia Ginyard in Philadelphia, PA. He was the youngest of four children and lived in the Wynnefield section of the city.
Ginyard graduated from Overbrook High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In 1983, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science. While at IUP, he was initiated into the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and later served as Area Director for Philadelphia.
After graduation, he pursued corporate roles in the insurance industry, with his last position being an account executive with Independence Blue Cross.
In 1997, he married Donna Marie Brown and moved to Logan Township, New Jersey, where he served on the township’s zoning board.
Ginyard began his biblical studies at Palmer Theological Seminary and received a Diploma of Biblical and Theological Studies. Later, he continued his studies at the Biblical Theological Seminary in Hatfield, PA, which is now known as Missio Seminary. He earned a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry and later served as senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Swedesboro, New Jersey, from 2015 until his diagnosis in 2021.
“I will never forget the many times you allowed me to camp out in your office while we “chopped up” the word,” said Charlene Arnold, a former member of his church. “Thank you for your abundant humility that was such a tremendous blessing to me and my family,” she continued.
He founded and directed the Biblical and Missional Theology Diploma Program at Missio Seminary. The program, which began in the fall of 2021, will acknowledge its first graduating class this June.
Dr. Ginyard’s latest achievement was done while he suffered through the debilitating impacts of ALS. He did not want the disease to stop his mission. Communicating through a computer using his eyes, he created his blog site “The Disabled Disciple”. The disabled disciple This blog allowed him to continue his mission of teaching and sharing the Word of God with others.
“Dr. Ginyard had a strong desire to see seminary education readily available to those in the tri-state area,” his family said in a tribute.
In addition to his wife, Donna, he is survived by a son, two sisters, and a host of other family members and friends.
Services were held Saturday, at Sharon Baptist Church, 3955 Conshohocken Ave.
Flemuel Brown Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
