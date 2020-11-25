Dr. Morris C. Peterkin
03/13/1937 - 11/07/2020
Dr. Morris C. Peterkin, 83, of Greensboro, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hospice of High Point in High Point, NC. Funeral Services, For Immediate Family Only, 11:00 AM, Friday, November 27, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 2003 East Market Street, Greensboro. Interment, December 1, 2020, White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, 140 West Street Road, Feasterville, PA. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service, Inc.
Community-Funeral-Services-Live-Stream-646459095983499
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.