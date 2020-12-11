Dr. James O’Neil Golson Jr. was the son of the late James Sr. and Theodosia Golson. He was the second born child and the first son of their five children: Elsie, Thelma, Eugene and Byron. James was educated in the parochial and public-school systems of Philadelphia and earned his bachelor’s degree from Benedict College. James went on to earn his master’s degree from Antioch University, and subsequently became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Mu Omega Chapter in 1977. James proudly continued his passion for education by earning his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Delaware State University in 2019. On June 22, 1992, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Angela Marie Watson. From this union they were blessed with one daughter, Melany Angela Golson. James devoted his 40-year career to educating young people. He specialized as a behavioral interventionist which allowed him to help his students transform their own lives. He was an avid reader who loved poetry and quoting many authors. His favorite quote was “Good, better, best; never let it rest, until your good becomes your better and your better becomes your best.” James embodied his favorite quote and is remembered fondly for his larger than life presence. Also, he generously shared his love for the magical world of Disney with his family. James leaves to cherish his memory: his beloved wife Angela, precious daughter Melany, sister Thelma, Brother Eugene (Marie), brother Byron (Stephanie), father-in-law Melvin (Yvonne), mother-in-law Jacqueline, sister-in-law Elaine (Curtis), brother-in-law Anthony, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and one God child. In the midst of all his pain he still loved and praised Jesus Christ “OUR LORD AND SAVIOR”. Graveside Services were held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 11:00 AM, St. Peter and Paul Cemetery 1600 S. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064.
