Dr. Brenda L. Richmond

Dr. Brenda Lynn Richmond died on April 23, 2020. Her Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A Public Walk-Through Viewing will be held from 9:00am – 11:00am. Her Service of Victory will follow thereafter at 11:00am for the immediate family only. Services will be held at the Holy Temple Holiness Church located at 2240 North 29th Street, Philadelphia PA 19132. Dr. Richmond will be laid to rest at the Sweet Gum Grove Church Cemetery located at 8609 Highway 119 in Mebane, North Carolina. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, restrictions have been put in place for funeral services and/or viewings. For the safety of our families and guests, you must wear a mask and gloves if you are attending the viewing or the service. No Exceptions. Thank You. You may also view the services via Live Stream on the Meachem and Prioleau Facebook page or our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6nqoCkft0ILhWBgrE7MJ-Q.
All cards, condolences and resolutions can be sent to the care of: Meachem & Prioleau Funeral Home, 1740 Blavis Street, Philadelphia PA 19140.
